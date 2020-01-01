Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students (PORTS) program provides FREE live interactive videoconference programs, also known as virtual field trips, to expand learning beyond the classroom walls. K-12 students from California and around the world are connecting with live interpretive rangers and learning academic content standards within the context of California’s dynamic state park system.

The primary focus of PORTS are students that have experienced geographic and social barriers to participate in state park programs. By reaching directly into classrooms, students are able to interact directly with park professionals and access their California State Parks in a way not always possible due to limited funding sources and rising transportation costs. Choose your adventure now and become an official #PORTSfan



