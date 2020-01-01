  • PORTS program banner
    #PORTSfan
    CONNECTING K12 WITH CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS
  • PORTS program banner
    #PORTSfan
    FREE VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS
  • PORTS program banner
    #PORTSfan
    DIGITAL ACCESS FOR TEACHERS AND STUDENTS
  • PORTS program banner
    #PORTSfan
    CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE NOW!
  • PORTS program banner
    #PORTSfan
    CREATES MEANINGFUL REAL WORLD EXPERIENCES

Register for PORTS Home Learning Programs

Access to California State Parks for your students is just a CLICK away!

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Youtube Icon

Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students (PORTS) program provides FREE live interactive videoconference programs, also known as virtual field trips, to expand learning beyond the classroom walls.  K-12 students from California and around the world are connecting with live interpretive rangers and learning academic content standards within the context of California’s dynamic state park system.

The primary focus of PORTS are students that have experienced geographic and social barriers to participate in state park programs. By reaching directly into classrooms, students are able to interact directly with park professionals and access their California State Parks in a way not always possible due to limited funding sources and rising transportation costs. Choose your adventure now and become an official #PORTSfan

Attention Teachers: our "On-Demand" PORTS Programs are available to teachers with remote classrooms. Click on the images below to view our program topics and email the PORTS presenter directly to check for availability.

Explore Your Coastal Parks (available for remote classrooms upon request)

PORTS Resources

Flipgrid  |  Project Based Learning (PBL)  |  CA Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)